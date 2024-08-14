Lakers Officially Sign Quincy Olivari & Kylor Kelley

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have signed guard Quincy Olivari and center Kylor Kelley. The terms of the deals were not disclosed but reports have indicated they are both Exhibit 10 signings.

That means that both Olivari and Kelley will be part of the Lakers’ training camp and preseason roster. If they fail to make the parent team, which will likely be the case, then the Exhibit 10 contract allows them to catch on with the organization’s G League affiliate South Bay Lakers for the 2024-25 season.

Olivari originally signed with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent out of Xavier. The 23-year-old appeared in five Summer League games for the Lakers between the California Classic and Las Vegas, averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game while shooting 28.6% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range. It’s hard to take too much away from those stats given the lack of consistent playing time.

After starting his collegiate career with Rice for four years, Olivari transferred to Xavier for his final year of eligibility where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts.

At 6’3″ and 200 pounds, Olivari has a solid frame for a guard at the NBA level and has a great outside shooting stroke.

Meanwhile, Kelley, went undrafted in 2020 after spending two seasons at Oregon State. Since then, he has bounced around organizations, mainly playing in the G League. His first destination was with the San Antonio Spurs where he played for the Austin Spurs after signing an Exhibit 10 deal as an undrafted free agent. He then spent a season with Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors) and was with the Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics) last season.

Kelley averaged 8.4 points and 2.9 blocks per game for Maine last season, shooting 68.6% from the field. He has a prototypical center skillset and is not a floor spacer by any means, largely living in the paint on both ends of the floor. It’s no secret that the Lakers can use some size on the interior, so perhaps Kelley gets an extended look during the preseason to show what he can do.

Lakers to host Timberwolves on Opening Night

Once training camp and the preseason comes to an end, it was revealed that the Lakers will begin the regular season by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the NBA’s Opening Night.

The Lakers haven’t won their first game of the season since 2016 so will be looking to end that streak against Anthony Edwards and a tough Timberwolves team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!