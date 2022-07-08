Lakers Officially Sign Rookie Second-Round Draft Pick Max Christie

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed rookie second-round draft pick Max Christie, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released but it is reported to be a two-year contract.

The Lakers originally acquired the 35th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft from the Orlando Magic and used it to take Christie out of Michigan state.

In 35 games in his lone season with the Spartans, Christie averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.8 minutes, earning 2021-22 Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors.

Christie is one of three prospects the Lakers have inked to a contract since the draft as they did the same with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider. They went undrafted and signed two-way contracts with L.A. with Swider’s reported to be for two years.

Christie focused on getting stronger and learning from veterans

As a 19-year-old rookie, Christie likely has some developing to do before becoming a rotation player for the Lakers.

After being drafted, he discussed what he believes he needs to work on as well as his desire to learn from the veterans on the Lakers’ roster.

“I think one of the biggest things is getting my body right,” Christie said. “And just the biggest goal for me is just to learn as much as I can coming onto a team with four or five Hall of Famers, let alone a bunch of veterans, even from the G League team, guys that have been there before. I’m sort of the new kid on the block so I’m just trying to soak it all in and become friends and have good relationships with everybody and just like I said, soak it all in.”

