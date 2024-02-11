Lakers Officially Sign Spencer Dinwiddie After Clearing Waivers

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie after he was bought out by the Toronto Raptors and cleared waivers.

Dinwiddie was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder at the deadline and then was quickly waived by the Raptors, who are going through a rebuild. That allowed the 30-year-old to sign with any team of his choosing with the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks being his top two options.

Despite having success with the Mavericks in a previous stint, Dinwiddie is from the Los Angeles area and grew up a big Kobe Bryant and Lakers fan.

He attended the Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, sitting with Rob Pelinka as L.A. picked up a big victory. Dinwiddie then went into the Lakers locker room after the game, catching up with some former and now future teammates like D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura.

It appears the Lakers’ recruitment pitched worked as it was reported shortly after on Saturday morning that he had chosen the team.

“Spencer is returning to his roots and the city where his journey began,” Pelinka said. “We welcome him back to his hometown of Los Angeles. We are thrilled for him to wear the iconic Lakers uniform in front of his family and friends. His play-making and aggressiveness from the guard position provides us valuable depth as we continue our strong push toward the back-half of the season. Spencer adds a wealth of experience to our roster and brings proven success in the postseason. Welcome home, Spencer.”

While the Lakers didn’t make any trades before the deadline, they are now picking up perhaps the best option available on the buyout market. Dinwiddie is a veteran that has a long history of scoring and playmaking in the NBA.

He struggled a bit with the Nets this season, averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 39.1% from the field and 32% from 3-point range, but there’s no denying that he can help a Lakers backcourt that has been depleted by injuries this season.

While Gabe Vincent is still expected back at some point, the Lakers now have insurance at the point guard position with Dinwiddie in case that doesn’t come to fruition.

The Lakers don’t play again until Tuesday when they host the Detroit Pistons, which should be enough time to have Dinwiddie in the lineup. He will wear No. 26 in the Purple and Gold.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis discuss what Spencer Dinwiddie will bring to Lakers

With Dinwiddie showing up to the Lakers’ game, LeBron James was asked what he could potentially bring to the team.

“Playmaking, another ball handler, another shot-maker. Another guy, another veteran. Anytime you can add a veteran with that ability, it helps,” James said.

Anthony Davis echoed James when discussing Dinwiddie’s skillset and how he can help the Lakers.

“He’s a big guard,” Davis said. “Shotmaker, playmaker, obviously we’ve seen what he did in Brooklyn, Dallas, making big plays for them. He’s a well established player and vet in this league.”

