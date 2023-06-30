Lakers Officially Waive Mo Bamba & Shaquille Harrison; Decline Malik Beasley’s Team Option

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they waived Mo Bamba and Shaquille Harrison, who both had non-guaranteed contracts for the 2023-24 season. Additionally, the deadline to pick up Malik Beasley’s team option passed on Thursday night, so he is officially a free agent as well although the Lakers have his bird rights and can negotiate a new contract in free agency if they want.

With the start of free agency set for 3 p.m. PT on Friday afternoon, these moves clear the way for the Lakers to use the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $12.4 million.

L.A. has already been linked to a number of players, with their top two options appearing to be Denver Nuggets wing Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Both Brown and Lopez could command more money in the free agency, but the Lakers opening up their full mid-level at least gives them a seat at the table in negotiations.

If the Lakers aren’t able to land Brown, Lopez or any of their other top options that they believe are worth the full $12.4 million then they can also split up their mid-level exception and use it on multiple players. That, along with their bi-annual exception of $4.5 million, could potentially be used to bring back Bamba as well as someone like Dennis Schroder, who they do not have bird rights for.

Bamba appeared in nine games for the Lakers last season after being acquired at the trade deadline, averaging 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. He suffered a high ankle sprain just a few weeks after being acquired and was never able to get back to 100%.

Harrison played in eight postseason games for Los Angeles last season after being signed on April 9, averaging 1.3 points and 1.1 assists in 3.5 minutes per game. He had a stellar season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League and could be someone they re-sign for the minimum down the road once the dust settles on the rest of free agency.

Lakers expressing interest in Eric Gordon

One other potential option if the Lakers split up their mid-level exception is Eric Gordon, who was waived by the L.A. Clippers.

Gordon is a former client of Rob Pelinka’s and would give the Lakers some much-needed shooting.

