Lakers Partner With Rock The Vote To Help Young Fans Register & Cast Ballot On 2022 Election Day

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced a partnership with Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to voter election turnout among young people.

The partnership is part of the Lakers’ initiative that focuses on voting rights and education. Rock the Vote will cooperate with L.A. on the Lakers Election Center, an online portal that will assist fans in the voter registration process and help them check their registration status.

Users will also be able to sign up for personalized reminders of upcoming election dates and deadlines.

“The Lakers are committed to promoting civic engagement, and we’re thrilled to join forces with Rock the Vote in advance of the 2022 election season,” said Tim Harris, Lakers President of Business Operations.

“We’re confident this partnership will not only further educate our fans and communities but provide the necessary resources to ensure all voices are heard on Nov. 8.”

Apart from the work on the Lakers Election Center, Rock the Vote will offer a live voter education session with Lakers staff and members of the community around the team. The nonprofit’s experts will cover the history of voting rights and run through “the voting playbook,” which will include research on candidates and other items on the ballot as well as making a voting plan.

“The Lakers are proven leaders both on the court and in their communities,” said Carolyn DeWitt, president of Rock the Vote.

“At Rock the Vote, we know athletes are uniquely positioned to turn out the next generation of voters and we are proud to partner with these remarkable community leaders ahead of the 2022 midterms.”

In 2020, the Lakers partnered with L.A. County to host a voting center at then-Staples Center where voters could cast their ballots and drop off mail-in votes.

Similarly, L.A. County residents could fulfill their civic duty at Dodger Stadium thanks to a partnership with LeBron James’ More Than a Vote group.

NBA won’t schedule games on 2022 Election Day to boost voter turnout

Last month, the NBA announced it would not schedule games on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to encourage basketball fans to vote in the midterm elections taking place that day. Instead, all 30 teams will play the day before — on the so-called “Civic Engagement Night.”

All House of Representatives seats and over a third of Senate seats will be decided on Election Day this year.

“We’re proud of our partners at the NBA for further deepening their commitment to civic engagement by ensuring games are not scheduled on Election Day this year,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement.

