Lakers Planning To Participate In Demonstration Before NBA Restart

As the NBA restart is scheduled to tipoff Thursday night with marquee matchups, the league is conscious that it is happening in the middle of a sensitive time in the world.

The Black Lives Matter movement has picked up major steam in recent months and prompted action across the United States, with most of the players taking a stand and participating as well. LeBron James as been one of the more vocal people in the NBA bubble, most prominently calling for justice for Breonna Taylor after the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, with the season’s return having arrived, Anthony Davis revealed that he and the Lakers are working on a plan to protest prior to tipoff against the L.A. Clippers.

“We discussed it, and we have a couple ideas we want to do. Haven’t decided on one yet, but we plan on doing something,” Davis said.

One of the options on the table is to kneel during the anthem, but Davis said that that plan has not been finalized.

“I’m not sure about other teams, but I know the Lakers organization has a couple ideas we want to do. Taking a knee is one of them, but we haven’t decided,” he explained. “We kind of threw some ideas out there today in film session, and we’re going to come together as an organization and figure out what we decide to do. We’re going to get back into our meeting room and discuss what’s the final decision.”

Danny Green has been in favor of playing in the bubble to amplify the Black Lives Matter message and let it be known that Los Angeles will work in conjunction with the rest of the teams in the bubble to help set the tone.

“We’re very aware. We’ve had meetings throughout the last couple weeks and discussed it. We’ll be doing something as unified group. Not just as one team or the Lakers organization, or not just us and Clippers, but everybody throughout the league. All the teams that are here have discussed it and we’ve come to an agreement. Hopefully we can execute that the way we want it to be as one unit.”

With so much going on in the world, basketball — and sports in general — have a unique platform to get the word out and push others to take much-needed action.

Frank Vogel letting players lead the way regarding protest plans

All year long, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been nothing but supportive of the players and has constantly praised and lauded them for their efforts on the court.

With the Black Lives Matter movement being a major focus for the players, it appears Vogel is set on allowing them to dictate how the team should peacefully protest before games begin.

“Just offer support to be aligned with whatever they decide,” Vogel said of his involvement.

“They’ve talked a little bit about it, they’re going to talk more about it and come up with what they feel like is the best plan. I’ll be a part of that and making sure the coaching staff is united in what we decide to do.”

