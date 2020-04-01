Lakers Players Symptom-Free Of Coronavirus After Completing 14-Day Quarantine

On March 17, Kevin Durant and three unidentified Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the coronavirus during the 2019-20 NBA season hiatus.

Since the Nets last played the Los Angeles Lakers, there were immediate concerns and the players were shortly tested for the coronavirus after.

Unfortunately, two unidentified Lakers players tested positive. However, Anthony Davis later revealed he was not one of them while teaming up with Lineage Logistics to aid the Los Angeles community during these times.

After a 14-day quarantine which began on March 17, all players are currently symptom-free now, according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers have completed their 14-day home quarantine. All players are currently symptom free of Covid-19, according to the team. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 31, 2020

Since NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season on March 11, numerous players have tested positive but have recovered from the virus.

As testing and the number of positive cases increases, it is unclear when the season will resume, but the league has numerous contingency plans.

As it currently stands, the league is reportedly looking for a centralized location like Las Vegas, the Midwest, and the Bahamas to host games.

Regardless of what happens, LeBron James believes the league cannot go straight into the 2020 NBA playoffs. Danny Green had similar sentiments and believes all 30 teams would need some ‘preseason-type’ games first.