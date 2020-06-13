Lakers Podcast: Bradley Beal Rumors, Roster Additions Prior To Season Restarting

The Los Angeles Lakers, along with the rest of the NBA, are getting ready to return to the floor at the end of July. But what will the team look like when they do? Could there be some new faces in the mix?

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Chris “The Masterpiece” Masters to discuss the opening of a transaction window for the NBA.

While it isn’t clear exactly what the rules will be, it appears at least somewhat likely that teams will simply be allowed to bring their two-way players with them to Orlando, which would mean Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo would get the nod.

What if rosters are expanded further though, opening up the possibility of bringing back DeMarcus Cousins or perhaps a veteran free agent like JR Smith or Jamal Crawford? Should the Lakers attempt to add even more firepower at the risk of upsetting team chemistry?

Plus, the Lakers have once again popped up in trade rumors, this time revolving around star guard Bradley Beal. We explain why a Beal trade to the Lakers is unlikely, but also discuss what their connection to him suggests about their future roster-building plans.

Could a similar, but less expensive, sweet-shooting guard be heading to L.A. after the season?

Finally, we discuss the news that Pau Gasol would like to finish out his career with the Lakers and play a fun game of buy/sell as we look forward to the return of the NBA.