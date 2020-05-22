Lakers Podcast: Chris McGee Talks Clippers Rivalry, NBA Return Efforts & More

The Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers may share a town and arena, but for decades there hasn’t been much of a rivalry between the two.

Both teams haven’t been considered title contenders at the same time, and the Lakers have such a massive grip on the basketball world that the Clippers have been left as an afterthought most years.

This season, however, both teams are stocked with stars and appear to be on a collision course when (and if) the 2019-20 NBA season resumes.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Chris McGee of Spectrum SportsNet to talk about the Lakers-Clippers dynamic and the hate that has brewed between the fan bases, as well as the fallout from an infamous tweet that got Clippers fans in an uproar.

Are the two teams destined to meet in the playoffs, and just how strong would the ratings be if they do?

Plus, we take a look at the NBA’s efforts to return to the hardwood. With training facilities partially opening up, it feels like a matter of time before the league makes their comeback plans official.

Will the time off hurt the Lakers, or will they have done enough work during the hiatus to actually have a leg up on the competition? Things are going to look very different the next time an NBA game is played, but with so many fans starved for basketball, we will take what we can get.

All that and tons more on this fun episode!