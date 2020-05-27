Lakers Podcast: Latest On NBA Comeback, Potential Playoff Scenarios

The NBA appears to be inching closer to a comeback, with recent rumors suggesting that we may see teams return to practice in June and games resume in July. Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. appears to be the most likely location for the return of basketball, but beyond that, details are still scarce.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Gary Sheffield Jr. to discuss the latest on the comeback push and what it would mean for the Lakers.

It isn’t even certain at this point if every NBA team will return, as teams at the bottom of the standings may not have enough incentive to return for a handful of games, though local TV deals and the revenue they bring when they are fulfilled will have some sway.

Still, with the NBA return looking more likely than ever, Lakers fans have turned their attention to what the playoff structure may look like. The league is reportedly considering several alternative to the standard, two-conference system that would see the top 8 teams from the East and the West make it into the post season.

One idea involves a tournament for the last few playoff teams as well as those close to getting in. This would placate the teams just below the cutoff line that feel robbed of a playoff push by the shortened season as well as provide some excitement to the first few games back.

Another idea is to seed the playoffs 1-16 regardless of conference, which would have a huge impact on the Lakers playoff path. Which options help the Lakers? Which hurt them? We break it all down.