Lakers Podcast: NBA Championship Odds, Dwight Howard & More

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to restart the NBA season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, at the end of the month, but just how much will the time off impact their title chances?

On one hand, they had momentum and had just picked up big wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers the weekend before the season was shut down. On the other, they have a veteran team full of players who have handled adversity and the players appear to have stayed in great shape.

Might they actually have a leg up on their competition in Orlando because of this?

On the latest episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, Trevor Lane dives into that dynamic. Should the Lakers be considered stronger favorites for a title because the makeup of their roster might be able to withstand the mental toll better than other teams?

Plus, how would they handle losing Dwight Howard? It still isn’t clear if he will be joining the team at Disney World or not.

With Avery Bradley already opting out of the resumed season, can the Lakers withstand the loss of Howard as well? Head coach Frank Vogel mentioned that he wouldn’t want to increase Anthony Davis’ minutes at center much, so how would the team handle that paint?

Plus, we dig into what the playoffs could look like and some times in the middle of the pack in the West that we will keep a close eye on. Basketball is coming back but there are still plenty of questions to be answered.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!