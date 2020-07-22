Lakers Podcast: NBA Restart, Dominant Kyle Kuzma & Playoff LeBron James

The NBA is just days away from starting scrimmages at Walt Disney World, which means the Los Angeles Lakers will be resuming their title quest. The conditions are different than any of us ever would have predicted.

Home-court advantage is gone, but the bubble appears to be working (so far). On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Gary Sheffield Jr. and Chris “The Masterpiece” Masters to discuss the NBA start and excitement that comes with it.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently praised the play of Kyle Kuzma so far in training camp, claiming that he has been “dominant” for stretches. Kuzma has been a roller coaster this season, following up tremendous performances with ones where he is barely noticeable.

However, he did struggle with injuries going all the way back to last summer; is it a possible that a now-healthy Kuzma will be the player that Lakers fans were hoping he would turn into this season?

It’s best to be cautious due to Kuzma’s reputation for inconsistency, but if he can become a deadlier threat for the Lakers that will go a long way towards winning an NBA championship.

Plus, what should be expected from LeBron James in the playoffs? Is “Playoff LeBron” a real thing, and what does it look like? Can Anthony Davis also take his game to the next level? We dive into all that and more on this packed episode.

