Lakers Podcast: NBA Title Quest, Playoff Format Implications & Preview

The NBA has declared its intent to return to finish the 2019-2020 season, which means that the Los Angeles Lakers’ title quest isn’t over.

They will have to relocate to Orlando to do it, but if things go according to plan (a big if) the Lakers will get their chance at winning a 17th NBA championship. After six years of missing the playoffs, to return as a title favorite is a welcome sight for Lakers fans.

That said, it won’t be an easy task. With eight games reportedly on the docket in Orlando and the team out of action for nearly four months, the Lakers will have a lot of adjustments to make both physically and mentally if they are going to be hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy when the dust settles.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest will be as ready as they can be, but the league is entering uncharted territory and the home-court advantage they fought for all season is likely gone.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Gary Sheffield Jr. and Chris “The Masterpiece” Masters to talk about the Lakers’ path to a championship while celebrating the fact that basketball appears to be set to return.

Who will the Lakers play in the first round once the play-in tournament is over? Does it matter? Plus, is the supporting cast built around James and Davis good enough to win it all? We break it all down on a fun show with plenty of energy.