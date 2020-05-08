Lakers Podcast: Nearing A Return To Practice, Kyle Kuzma Hate, Sports World Making A Comeback?

It would appear as though, after waiting for nearly two months with play suspended, the Los Angeles Lakers are close to returning to the hardwood. Of course, that doesn’t mean games are on the verge of being played.

Instead, if the Lakers’ training facility is potentially opening on May 16 as has been reported, it will simply provide players with an opportunity to begin knocking off some of the rust that has accumulated during the NBA’s suspension.

Still, it’s a step in the right direction and a welcome sight in a sports-starved country that could use a morale boost.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Chris “The Masterpiece” Masters and Gary Sheffield Jr. to discuss the return of the purple and gold as well as what it will mean for their title quest.

Can they get things back in order or will the time off sabotage the teams’ momentum, which was at a season-high after wins over both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. For that matter, what will the NBA even look like when it eventually crawls out of hibernation?

Plus, young forward Kyle Kuzma continues to assert that his time will come, but fans have grown impatient with his progress, particularly with the team in pursuit of a title. Whenever the playoffs start, Kuzma will have an opportunity to prove that he is worth the wait. If he falls flat, will that be a sign that it’s time to move on?

All that and plenty more on the show.