Lakers Podcast: Possible NBA Return Dates, LeBron James Holding Training Sessions

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently doing what they can to stay prepared for the day when the 2019-2020 NBA season is able to resume. Now, it appears that they may not have to wait much longer.

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by Chris “The Masterpiece” Masters and Gary Sheffield Jr. to discuss the latest news on the NBA’s return, which is looking more and more likely by the day.

For the Lakers, a return would mean a chance to win a 17th NBA championship and break a six-year playoff drought. Assuming the current standings hold, the Lakers would enter the playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference, making them a favorite.

Of course, the downside to the current plans for the NBA to return by housing the entire league in a single location is that it would effectively eliminate home-court advantage, which is something the Lakers fought hard for this season. Still, sacrifices will have to be made in these trying times in order to get games back up and running.

When they do start up again, the Lakers hope to be able to hit the ground running. LeBron James has reportedly been holding workouts with one or two players in safe locations during the hiatus, hoping to keep his skills and fitness sharp.

If James and the rest of the Lakers were successful in their efforts while quarantined, they just may emerge with a leg up on their competition.