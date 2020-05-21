Lakers Podcast: Return To Practice, Sports In California, An Injury Potentially Changes Playoffs, LeBron James Prepared For NFL?

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting back into the practice facility after two months off due to the suspension of the NBA season because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While there are safety protocols in place in order to protect players and team personnel that will greatly limit the amount of work that can be done at present time, it’s important that the players are able to get shots up and knock the rust off.

On the Lakers Nation Podcast Live, hosts Trevor Lane and Gary Sheffield Jr. break down the NBA’s current progress on the path to returning to action. As some states, including California, prepare for sports to get back up and running, that could help push the NBA to vote yes on continuing the 2019-2020 season.

For a Lakers team that is currently in first place in the Western Conference and has a 35-year-old LeBron James playing at an MVP-level, there is a lot riding on this season getting back up and running. If the country continues to see positive momentum towards things opening back up, the argument to return could be strengthened.

Additionally, James mentioned that he trained to play in the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout. What if he had actually made the leap? He played football in high school, but would he really have found NFL success in the middle of his NBA career? What position could he play and where would have been an ideal landing spot?

Plus, we discuss how a recent injury could completely change the Lakers’ playoff path and lead to a head-to-head matchup with Chris Paul.