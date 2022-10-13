Lakers Preseason Highlights: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Efficient In Loss To Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to build on their first preseason win as they lost for the second time against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Head coach Darvin Ham opted to go with a smaller lineup, starting Anthony Davis at center along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV.

Walker reportedly had a strong week of practice and it immediately showed to begin the game as he scored with ease from all over the floor. The guard’s athleticism and shotmaking were on full display, but more impressively he held up well on the defensive end.

However, his night ended after spraining his left ankle in the third quarter. Walker was on his way to a big game before the injury, but he still finished with 12 points, three rebounds and one assist.

James paced the Lakers in scoring with 25 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting. James also added 11 rebounds to go along with three assists in just 25 minutes of action. It was a good performance from the King as he displayed his usual burst on drives and was active around the paint.

Davis was also highly effective on both ends of the floor, recording his own double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. He also added two steals and two blocks, a sign that he’s back to being a defensive force when he mans the middle of the lane.

Beverley had a great all-around game, contributing in multiple areas and coming up with several hustle plays that were able to keep the Laker offense going. The guard finished with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Los Angeles looked like they were on their way to a blowout in the fourth quarter before Cole Swider provided some instant offense. The rookie forward scored 11 points in the period, leading a valiant comeback effort before the team eventually suffered defeat.

Up next for the Lakers…

The Lakers close out their exhibition slate on Friday when they get another preseason rematch, this time against the Sacramento Kings.

After that, the 2022-23 season officially begins when they head up to Northern California to take on the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night. The Warriors will be presented their 2022 NBA Championship rings, which should provide enough motivation for the Lakers to play well.

