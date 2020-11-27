Lakers Re-Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo To Second Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Kostas Antetokounmpo was re-signed to another two-way contract.

The Greek forward will split his playing time between L.A. and its G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, for which he averaged 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds over 38 games last season. He also appeared in five games for the Lakers, registering 1.4 points in 4.0 minutes.

Antetokounmpo was part of the team that won the NBA championship in the Orlando bubble earlier this year.

His much more recognized brother and Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, teased Kostas on social media over an alleged change in behavior following the title victory. Giannis has won back-to-back MVP Awards and claimed the Defensive Player of the Year crown last season, but is yet to add the Larry O’Brien trophy to his resumé.

Kostas is set to start his third NBA campaign. He was drafted with the No. 60 pick by the Dallas Mavericks via the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018 before being waived the following summer. He then signed with the Lakers that July.

Interestingly, Antetokounmpo has not yet missed a field goal attempt for L.A, making three — and his only — buckets for the team in the 136-122 seeding game loss with the Sacramento Kings that capped off the 2019-20 regular season.

Lakers reportedly sign Tres Tinkle to Exhibit 10 deal

While still completing the 2020-21 roster, L.A. is looking at players who, just like Antetokounmpo, could represent South Bay in the G League next season. The Lakers have reportedly signed Oregon State standout Tres Tinkle to an Exhibit 10 contract that will allow them to have a closer look at the forward during training camp.

Tinkle will join Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, who agreed to a similar deal with the Lakers after falling out of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Devontae Cacok went through a similar journey last year, transitioning from an Exhibit 10 to two-way contract after going undrafted in the 2019 Draft.

