Lakers’ Rebounding Challenges and Strategies for Dominating the Boards

Rebounding is fundamental to basketball: It helps a team get defensive stops, start fast breaks, and dictate the pace of play. The Los Angeles Lakers are coming up short in this department. A franchise that used to dominate the paint is struggling to control the boards.

The Importance of Rebounding

Rebounding is a pivotal element in basketball, seamlessly bridging defense and offense. It’s not just about securing the ball after a missed shot; it’s a statement of control and resilience. A rebound on defense can quash an opponent’s scoring opportunity, instantly shifting momentum. Offensively, it can breathe new life into a play, offering a second chance at scoring.

Lakers’ Rebounding Performance

The Los Angeles Lakers’ rebounding performance has left much to be desired this season, as evidenced by the fact they currently sit towards the middle of the league’s rebounding rankings. Their offensive and defensive rebounding numbers have experienced a significant drop compared to past seasons. The Lakers are known for being exceptional in the paint, using their size and athleticism to control the glass. Still, this year, they find themselves among the most average in the league and have struggled to maintain their usual dominance.

The impact of poor rebounding has been on full display in crucial games when the margin in rebounds ultimately determined the game’s outcome. In games against the league’s top rebounding teams, the Lakers’ inability to secure rebounds has sometimes resulted in extra possessions and, in turn, second-chance points for their opponents, with the result being a Lakers loss that might have very well been a win had they done better on the glass.

Factors Contributing to Rebounding

The Lakers’ rebounding struggles this season can be attributed to a few key points, with injuries playing a significant role. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, and several other key Lakers have all missed time, which has affected their rebounding.

LeBron has been sidelined with an ankle injury and has long been one of the most significant all-around contributors in NBA history, including rebounding. Davis is a dominant paint presence on both ends and is critical in securing offensive and defensive boards, but he’s been dealing with Achilles and hip issues. With his perimeter defense and rebounding, Vanderbilt has been huge for the Lakers, so he’s also been missed.

Strategies for Improving Rebounding

The Los Angeles Lakers need an immediate turnaround to save their season, and improving rebounding performance offers an immediate path to getting there. The Lakers must attack this problem from every angle to get the most impact possible. The prominent place to start is on targeted player development. If the Lakers worked more time in training sessions to go over techniques for rebounding, focusing specifically on fundamentally sound box-out tactics, timing, and positioning, the team could see a marked improvement in its ability to collect its share of misses. This would be a massive boon for any of its players, especially those whose physical attributes are generally conducive to rebounding and haven’t translated to the NBA level.