Lakers Release Full Uniform Schedule For 2021-22 Season

The Nike NBA City Edition uniform recently completed the lineup of the Los Angeles Lakers’ uniforms for the 2021-22 season.

Besides the iconic purple color — evoking the spirit of the late 1960s — the jersey features two stars on each side of the front number in a nod to the Minneapolis Lakers. All in all, the uniform aims to represent the culmination of the Lakers’ groundbreaking, dynamic, and victorious legacy.

L.A. will don the special jerseys just 11 times this season, debuting the outfit in the Nov. 12 clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center.

In the remaining games of the current campaign, the Lakers will shuffle the three other sets: Association Edition, Icon Edition and Statement Edition.

The first is otherwise known as the “Lakers White” due to the jersey’s dominant color. L.A. adopted white in 2002-03, emphasizing the franchise’s “affinity for conscious change,” according to the team’s NBA page. The Lakers usually wear the Association on Sundays and holidays.

The Icon Edition represents the famous Gold, evoking the “wisdom, quality, and success” of the franchise and usually making an appearance at every other home game.

The Statement Edition means the Purple, completing the organization’s regal connotation. It “personifies the team’s nobility, power, and ambition” and can most likely be seen during Wednesday games.

All uniforms will feature the patch of L.A.’s new marketing partner, leading Korean food company Bibigo.

Below is the Lakers’ uniform schedule, showing what outfit Los Angeles will sport in each game until the end of the regular season.

Lakers’ 2021-22 Jersey Schedule