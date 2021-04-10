Lakers Release Guidelines For Fans To Return To Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers released a set of guidelines for season-ticket holders to acquire tickets as well as in-arena rules as the team prepares to welcome limited fans to games starting Apr. 15 against the Boston Celtics.

Before putting tickets on sale for the public, the Lakers will first allow their season-ticket holders to have a chance to purchase individual games. A lottery of sorts will be done — with longer-time ticket holders getting first dibs — to give approximately one game per month to fans. From Apr. 15, there are nine home games remaining in the regular season.

Once tickets are purchased and distributed, there are a strict set of guidelines for entry to Staples Center. First, all game attendees must show proof of final vaccination — two weeks removed from second shot or first if receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine — or they must provide proof of a negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test within 72 hours of the game.

In addition to one of these two forms of proof, all attendees must bring a California ID/Driver’s License. On-site testing will not be done at Staples Center, meaning tests must be conducted by a health care provider.

For the remainder of the regular season, there will be a no-bag policy with medical and child care bags excluded from that.

Once fans actually get into the Staples Center, there is another set of rules fans must adhere to. First, all concessions will be ordered via a mobile app instead of at the counters to avoid lines forming. Food and drink will be consumed in designated areas and are not to be taken back to the seats under any circumstances.

All attendees over the age of 2 must wear a mask that covers the nose and face at all times, likely with the exception of eating in the designated areas. Single-layer cloth masks, neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents will not be permitted.

Finally, all guests not within the same “seating pod” must remain six feet apart from one another at all times.

All of these rules — while seemingly strict — are meant to provide the safest possible environment for fans who want to attend games. If fans can adhere without issues, it will make it easier to increase capacity.

Lakers to unveil championship banner on May 12

While fans will be allowed on April 15, the Lakers have decided to wait until May 12 to unveil the 2019-20 championship banner. The impetus of this decision — announced by Jeanie Buss — is so that the team can be as healthy as possible and as many fans can be allowed in as possible.

