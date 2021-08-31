Lakers Release Hype Video Of Carmelo Anthony Working Out At Practice Facility

The 2021-22 NBA season is just around the corner and the Los Angeles Lakers should again be among the favorites to win it all.

The Lakers had a busy offseason, most notably bringing in Russell Westbrook after a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards.

In addition to Westbrook, the Lakers also brought in a number of quality veterans hungry for a championship to fill out the roster, with Carmelo Anthony being among them.

Anthony found himself out of the league completely two years ago but has done a solid job of repairing his image with two solid seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, proving he can still be a quality rotation player in the NBA.

Even at age 37, Anthony’s love for the game and desire to get better remains. The Lakers recently posted a hype video of him doing exactly that at the team’s practice facility:

Melo getting buckets in the Purple and Gold 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Mi6aqdXw5P — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 30, 2021

Anthony also spoke to the fans about his excitement for the upcoming season with the Lakers:

Anthony is actually coming off a career shooting season with the Trail Blazers, knocking down 40.9% of his threes on 4.7 attempts per game. The Lakers were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league last season, so the addition of Anthony and some of the other players they signed should definitely help with that.

It’s no secret that Anthony hasn’t won a championship yet despite accomplishing everything else there is in the league, giving him more motivation than ever to check off that final box.

Anthony willing to come off bench

Anthony even stated his willingness to come off the bench, which is something he was unwilling to do earlier in his career. That just goes to show that he’s all-in to win a championship though, and hopefully the other players on the roster have the same mentality in order to make it happen.

