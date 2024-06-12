Lakers Release Statement Following Death Of Jerry West

Jerry West will forever go down as one of the greatest members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization ever. Not only did he star as a player, but he helped to build numerous Lakers championship teams as the general manager and is widely considered one of the greatest executives in NBA history as well.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that West passed away at the age of 86 as the world mourns the loss of a legend, icon and the logo of the NBA. Even though he hadn’t been an official member of the franchise in decades, he will always be Lakers family.

As such, the franchise honored West following the news, both taking to social media in order to pay tribute while also releasing a statement after his passing:

Honoring the legendary Jerry West pic.twitter.com/vN9gzMPVMc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 12, 2024

“Jerry West is forever a basketball icon. He brought Lakers fans their first championship in Los Angeles in 1972 and was integral to another six titles during his time with us. Our thoughts are with the West family and the many NBA fans who honor his legacy. Jerry West will always be a Lakers legend.”

A basketball icon and Lakers legend only begins to describe the man that was Jerry West. Every legend of the game has some sort of relationship and connection with West and the respect for him throughout the entire NBA family is immense.

West spent his entire 14-year career with the Lakers, helping them win their first championship after moving to Los Angeles in 1972. He was an All-Star in each of those 14 seasons while also being a 10-time All-NBA First Team selection. He was also the first-ever NBA Finals MVP in a losing effort.

West will never be forgotten and the legacy of the Lakers legend will continue to live on throughout not just in the organization, but the NBA as a whole.

LeBron James offers condolences after passing of Lakers legend Jerry West

To that point, current Lakers superstar LeBron James made sure to take to social media following the news of Jerry West’s passing to offer his condolences to him and his family.

LeBron called West a mentor and friend while acknowledging that he will miss the conversations the two shared throughout the years. Even though the two weren’t members of this organization at the same time, they were obviously still family and shared an immense amount of love and respect.

