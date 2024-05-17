Lakers Returning To Palm Springs & Las Vegas For 2024 Preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced three games for its 2024-25 preseason schedule, presented by Delta Airlines.

While more preseason games will be added at a later date, the Lakers will play a pair of games at the Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs area. First up will be a contest against one of the best young teams in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves led by All-Star Anthony Edwards on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT. That will be followed by a game against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT. The Suns are a team like the Lakers that will be looking to use the upcoming offseason to find the right pieces around their star players to rise to championship contention.

The Lakers also announced an Oct. 15 contest in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena where they will take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. PT. The Lakers and Warriors have established a bit of a rivalry over the past couple of seasons, and even though it is a preseason contest the two sides always give each other their best shot.

Tickets for all three contests will go on sale on May 20. For the pair of games at Acrisure Arena, the tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the Acrisure Arena Ticketmaster box office. For the game in Las Vegas, tickets will be available on AXS.com or the T-Mobile Arena box office.

All Lakers preseason games will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet. All preseason games can also be heard on the team’s flagship radio station, 710 AM ESPNLA, and in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.

This offseason will be an extremely important one for the Lakers as they have a lot to figure out. Chief among them is finding a new head coach as well as figuring out the future of superstar LeBron James, who can opt-out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

Additionally, the franchise is armed with three first-round picks, including the 17th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, that they can use in a trade if Rob Pelinka and the front office want to make a big trade.

JJ Redick considered early favorite for Lakers head coaching job

Finding a head coach is not only important for next season, but also the foreseeable future for the Lakers as they must find the right person to lead this current era as well as the future. And the franchise may have their eyes on one candidate, in particular.

A recent report stated that if there was an early favorite to land the job it would be ESPN analyst JJ Redick, who has no prior coaching experience. The interview process is only just beginning, however, and the Lakers have gotten permission to speak with a number of top assistants around the league so things could always change.

