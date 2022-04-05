Lakers Rumors: 76ers’ Doc Rivers Being Mentioned As Head Coach Candidate If L.A. Fires Frank Vogel

Rumors about the potential firing of head coach Frank Vogel have quickly reappeared, as the Los Angeles Lakers appear unlikely to qualify for the 2021 NBA playoffs in the aftermath of their current six-game losing streak.

Questions over Vogel’s future began to raise earlier in 2022, but the head coach survived the mid-season crisis. However, the latest reports claim the Lakers are expected to fire the 48-year-old after the team’s season officially ends.

Names of Vogel’s potential successors are already starting to emerge. The Utah Jazz’s Quin Snyder has been linked with L.A. for quite some time. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer adds another name to the pool of likely candidates for the job — Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers:

Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate. Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has also come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni. Rivers has also been linked by several league sources as a potential replacement for the Jazz, in the event Snyder does depart Utah.

The Lakers extended Vogel’s contract last summer, reportedly tying him down through 2022-23. But after the misery of the 2021-22 campaign, the franchise seems ready to move on from the man that led the Purple and Gold to their 17th championship only two years ago.

Meanwhile, even though the 76ers are firmly in the playoffs, there seems to be friction all around there, which could lead to Rivers’ departure if they exit early.

It’s believed Steve Clifford and former Lakers head coach Mike Brown will receive interest from the Purple and Gold if they decide to part ways with Vogel. Rumors claim L.A. might also consider moving senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis from the front office to the sidelines.

Rambis reportedly got involved in the team’s operations when Vogel appeared to be in trouble back in January.

The report indicates he is unlikely to go back to coaching though, although he should remain involved in the Lakers’ front office moving forward.

