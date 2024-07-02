Lakers Rumors: Active Trade Talks With Trail Blazers, Jazz & Nets

It has been a quiet start to free agency for the Los Angeles Lakers. Since the NBA’s negotiation window opened up mid-day Sunday, the Lakers have not made a single move.

General manager Rob Pelinka’s most recent deal was a four-year contract for Max Christie, who signed before he could negotiate with other teams. And while L.A. has struck out on their top target Klay Thompson, other moves remain available.

There have been rumors of potential interest in Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant. Although overpaid, Grant is seen as a solid fit in L.A. as a three-and-D wing, but it’s unclear exactly how Portland values him. There are always the Brooklyn Nets, who have spent the last year hoarding many of the league’s sought-after wings like Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.

And reportedly, Pelinka has spoken with both of those teams and more in recent days while he operates in the shadows of the NBA offseason, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

It’s too early to write the Lakers off, of course. There’s always a chance they pull a rabbit out of a hat with a trade or signing. They have been active in recent days, discussing potential deals with Portland, Brooklyn and Utah, among other teams, according to league and team sources. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka tends to operate in the shadows — more so this summer than ever, according to league sources. It’s certainly possible he has a contingency plan that saves the offseason.

The Nets and Trail Blazers are no surprise, as rumors have been tying L.A. to those teams and players for some time now. The Utah Jazz, though, are an intriguing name because of who they have recently been shopping.

Lauri Markkanen is reportedly being shopped around the league and, if traded, is expected to go for a high price. It’s unclear if L.A. has the assets to land him, but he would be an excellent get for the Lakers. Beyond Markkanen, there is also Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler, both of whom would be solid fits.

Of course, these all just seem to be exploratory conversations at this time, but Pelinka is on the clock to make something happen.

Nets open to trading with Lakers for D’Angelo Russell

The Nets have reportedly shown interest in re-acquiring their former All-Star D’Angelo Russell as the Lakers continue to shop his expiring contract. With Johnson and Finney-Smith as options L.A. has shown interest in, it’s possible there is a deal to be made there.

