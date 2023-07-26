Lakers News: Alex Fudge Signed To Two-Way Contract

While a majority of Rob Pelinka’s work putting the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster together this offseason is done, it appears he and the front office are still making some tweaks.

It was reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Lakers will waive Cole Swider, which opens up a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season.

Swider is an outstanding 3-point shooter but hasn’t shown much else in his time with the team, so he will be looking for somewhere else to play this upcoming season.

Pelinka and the Lakers did not waste time finding someone else for that open two-way spot as they are planning to sign Alex Fudge, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Florida F Alex Fudge has agreed on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacysports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2023

Fudge originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida, giving the organization a chance to look at him during Summer League.

In 32 games (11 starts) for the Gators last season, Fudge averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19.3 minutes.

While the 20-year-old is still a very raw prospect, he presents a ton of upside as a lengthy wing that can already defend at a high level. The rest of his game, particularly on the offensive end, can still use a lot of work although that is what the Lakers plan to do after signing him to a two-way contract.

Fudge will have the opportunity to be around the Lakers’ veterans during training camp and the regular season while also getting a ton of playing time with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, which should do wonders for his development during his first professional season.

Under the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, teams can now sign three players to two-way contracts. Fudge joins fellow rookies Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge, who both signed their two-ways with the Lakers shortly after the draft.

The Lakers still have at least one more standard roster spot to fill, which will likely go to a center. Castleton could be in the mix for that in training camp and if he ends up getting upgraded, that would open up another two-way spot for L.A.

Hodge celebrates becoming first British Virgin Island-born NBA player

After the conclusion of Summer League, Hodge returned home to the British Virgin Islands where he was celebrated for becoming the first NBA player from there.

It was an awesome scene in Hodge’s hometown, and it was well-deserved after his outstanding Summer League performance.

