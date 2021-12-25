Lakers Rumors: Andre Ingram Re-Elected As G League’s Union’s President

Andre Ingram might not have managed to secure his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the recent influx of G League players into the NBA, but the South Bay Lakers forward is nevertheless ending 2021 on a high note.

Ingram recently made one of his non-basketball dreams come true, appearing in a holiday episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” Although the 36-year-old didn’t answer the final question, he still won over $31,000 in prize money.

And now, the South Bay veteran has another reason to celebrate. Ingram has reportedly been re-elected as the president of the G League’s union, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

ESPN Sources: Andre Ingram has been re-elected as President of the G-League's union. He will serve a two-year term. Trey Mourning (VP) and Scotty Hopson (Secretary-Treasurer) will join Ingram on the union's executive committee. Voting took place at the G-League's Vegas Showcase. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Ingram served as the union’s first-ever president after it came to life in Oct. 2020. His re-election seems like a natural outcome considering the forward remains the G League’s most-tenured player.

Ingram holds the all-time record of the most games played in the G League with his odometer starting in 2007, during the forward’s first season with the Utah Flash (now known as the Delaware Blue Coats).

As of Dec. 21, he also ranked third on the all-time scoring list with 4,537 points, trailing Vander Blue with 4,845 and Renaldo Major with 5,058.

Lakers waive Chaundee Brown Jr.; sign South Bay’s Mason Jones to two-way contract

The Lakers continue making roster moves to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. After signing Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract last week, they now have penned Ingram’s South Bay teammate, Mason Jones.

To create a two-way spot for the guard, they had to first waive Chaundee Brown Jr., who has played in L.A.’s last two NBA games.

Also, Los Angeles has brought back Jemerrio Jones on another 10-day deal. The forward played in six games for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!