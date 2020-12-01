Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis, Rich Paul Meeting With Rob Pelinka

Anthony Davis represents both the most imperative part of free agency and a forgone conclusion for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was among the players to decline an option for the 2020-21 season, but that came with the expectation of eventually re-signing with the Lakers.

Davis to this point has yet to pen to paper, which is in line with reports he would not rush any decision. The timeline was expected to extend beyond Thanksgiving and reportedly was due to waiting to see how Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka would assemble the roster.

Pelinka has seemingly upgraded a team that won the franchise’s 17th championship, trading for Dennis Schroder; and signing Wesley Matthews, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol; and retaining Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris.

As training camps open across the league, Davis and agent Rich Paul reportedly are due to meet with Pelinka, according to Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:

Anthony Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, are scheduled to meet with the Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Davis has twice been asked about his free agency decision — first in the immediate time after the Lakers won the title, and more recently in an interview to discuss a variety of topics. In the first instance, Davis said he wasn’t certain of what lied ahead and would take his time to evaluate all options. When asked a second time, he deferred questions to Paul.

By all accounts, the only factor Davis now is weighing is the length of his contract. There had been speculation in the past he could look to join his hometown Chicago Bulls or perhaps even the New York Knicks, but both scenarios appear highly unlikely now.

Davis reportedly pushed for Morris

In addition to re-signing Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers also are returning Markieff Morris. He joined the team in the middle of last season after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons. Although not under contract, Davis reportedly championed for Morris to be re-signed.

