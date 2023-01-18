Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Aiming For Early February Return

The Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay afloat in recent weeks without star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out with a foot injury. Davis was in the midst of his best stretch of play, perhaps in his entire career, prior to the injury and his loss was a massive one.

Davis has taken his time since the injury, being sure to rest and allow the pain to subside, but now has begun the process of on-court work in preparation for a return. There has yet to be any type of date set, but a timeframe seems to be becoming clear for Davis to suit up once again.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis is targeting an early February return prior to 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend:

Lakers star Anthony Davis is aiming to return to the lineup by early February, within a handful of games before the All-Star break, league sources say. Davis has been sidelined since Dec. 16 due to a stress reaction and bone spur injury in his right foot. Davis had played like an MVP candidate prior to the injury, with season averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and a career-high 59.4 percent field goal shooting.

All-Star Weekend takes place on the weekend of Feb. 17 with the All-Star Game itself on Feb. 19, so ideally Davis’ return will occur before then. An ideal date could be Feb. 7 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which would be the Lakers’ first game back home from a five-game road trip.

Regardless of what the exact date is, the Lakers would just be ecstatic to get Davis back on the court and playing like he was at the outset of the season. Davis had re-established himself as one of the premier big men in the NBA and if he can return to that level of play, along with what LeBron James has been doing recently, the Lakers will be an extremely difficult team to deal with.

Davis and the Lakers have been patient throughout this process, taking every step to ensure he can come back at his best, and that time may be coming soon.

Darvin Ham will ‘definitely’ look at Anthony Davis-Thomas Bryant frontcourt

When Davis does come back a big question for the Lakers will be what will happen with center Thomas Bryant. The big man has stepped up in a huge way since Davis’ injury and some wonder whether he will be moved back to a reserve role or if Darvin Ham will look to play the big men together.

Ham said he ‘definitely’ plans to look at a big frontcourt featuring Davis, Bryant and James, noting how skilled all three are and with their ability to stretch the floor. Ham did note that he doesn’t want Davis to linger on the perimeter too much as he has done his best damage in the paint. But the versatility, skill and IQ of all three players makes that combination a real possibility.

