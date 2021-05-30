Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Considered ‘Day-To-Day’ With Groin Injury, Has Chance To Play In Game 5

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 loss to the Phoenix Suns was disappointing, the bigger concern for the team right now is the health of star big man Anthony Davis.

Davis came into Game 4 with a sprained knee but decided to play through it. He didn’t quite look like his usual aggressive self in the first half, and then matters became worse late in the second quarter when he was driving to the basket and immediately felt pain in his left groin area after falling to the ground.

When the Lakers came out for the second half, Davis was not with them as Kyle Kuzma got the start in his place. Davis was later ruled out for the rest of the game with what the team called a left groin strain.

After the game, the overall mood in the locker room was not a positive one having just lost one of their two stars. The team seemed prepared to play Game 5 on Tuesday without Davis, although it now appears that may not be the case.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis avoided serious injury and is considered day-to-day with a chance of playing in Game 5:

Good news for AD and the Lakers: Davis avoided a more serious injury. He has a chance to play in Game 5 in Phoenix, but status is very much in question. https://t.co/CGwAHZDDL1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

Even if Davis is unable to play in Game 5, him avoiding serious injury is certainly good news for a team with championship aspirations.

With the series tied at two though, there is no doubt that Davis will do everything in his power to be out there with his teammates for the most pivotal game of the series.

James ready to carry load without Davis

Davis will likely be a game-time decision for Game 5 on Tuesday night and if he is unable to go, LeBron James seems ready to carry the load in his absence.

“For me, it’s putting our team in position to be successful. It starts with my approach. It starts with my accountability and trickles down to everybody else. These shoulders were built for a reason and if it takes for me to put more on top of it then so be it. Win, lose or draw, I’m ready for the challenge.”

James has put teams on his back and led them to the NBA Finals before, so look for him to come out ultra-aggressive knowing what is at stake in Game 5 if Davis sits out.

