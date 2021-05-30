Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Considered ‘Day-To-Day’ With Groin Injury, Has Chance To Play In Game 5
Author

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 loss to the Phoenix Suns was disappointing, the bigger concern for the team right now is the health of star big man Anthony Davis.

Davis came into Game 4 with a sprained knee but decided to play through it. He didn’t quite look like his usual aggressive self in the first half, and then matters became worse late in the second quarter when he was driving to the basket and immediately felt pain in his left groin area after falling to the ground.

When the Lakers came out for the second half, Davis was not with them as Kyle Kuzma got the start in his place. Davis was later ruled out for the rest of the game with what the team called a left groin strain.

After the game, the overall mood in the locker room was not a positive one having just lost one of their two stars. The team seemed prepared to play Game 5 on Tuesday without Davis, although it now appears that may not be the case.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis avoided serious injury and is considered day-to-day with a chance of playing in Game 5:

Even if Davis is unable to play in Game 5, him avoiding serious injury is certainly good news for a team with championship aspirations.

With the series tied at two though, there is no doubt that Davis will do everything in his power to be out there with his teammates for the most pivotal game of the series.

James ready to carry load without Davis

Davis will likely be a game-time decision for Game 5 on Tuesday night and if he is unable to go, LeBron James seems ready to carry the load in his absence.

“For me, it’s putting our team in position to be successful. It starts with my approach. It starts with my accountability and trickles down to everybody else. These shoulders were built for a reason and if it takes for me to put more on top of it then so be it. Win, lose or draw, I’m ready for the challenge.”

James has put teams on his back and led them to the NBA Finals before, so look for him to come out ultra-aggressive knowing what is at stake in Game 5 if Davis sits out.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lebron James, Lakers

Lakers News: Julius Erving Says LeBron James ‘Led The Charge’ On Super Teams

One of the most common arguments used to discredit a player’s success — and particularly that of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James…
Rick Fox, Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Horry & Rick Fox Agree 1999-2000 Trail Blazers Were Toughest Team To Beat During Lakers Dynasty

History remembers the 1999-2000 NBA season as the one where the Los Angeles Lakers — led by Shaquille…

Anthony Davis Injury Update: Initial Exams Show No Ligament Damage In Right Thumb, Believed To Be Grade 1 Sprain

In the 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets to conclude the 2019 NBA China Games, the Los Angeles Lakers initially diagnosed…
Farmar

Former Lakers Guard Jordan Famar Met With Luke Walton About Returning

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on the market for a reserve guard, and it’s possible that they will turn to a familiar face…