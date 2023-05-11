Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Expected To Be Available For Game 6 Vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to finish off the Golden State Warriors on the road, falling 121-106 in Game 5. But far more concerning when the final buzzer rang was the status of star big man Anthony Davis.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Davis was inadvertently struck in the head near his temple by the elbow of Warriors center Kevon Looney. Davis immediately bent over in pain and went over to the bench where Lakers doctors checked him out before eventually escorting him to the locker room.

Defeating the defending champion Warriors is difficult enough, but doing so without Davis would seem nearly impossible. But it doesn’t look as if that will be needed as Davis is expected to be available for the Lakers in Game 6 on Friday night according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

The initial concern was that Davis might have suffered a concussion. Davis reportedly felt ‘woozy’ at one point and had to be carted to the locker room in a wheelchair, but the initial evaluations by the Lakers doctors made no mention of a potential concussion which is great news for Davis and the Lakers as a whole.

Had Davis suffered a concussion, he would have had to complete a league-mandated return-to-participation process which includes completing a number of exercises before he would have been cleared. But by the time Game 5 ended, Davis was already reportedly feeling better and the Lakers have seemingly avoided that bullet.

Davis has been the key to the Lakers success this postseason, primarily because of what he brings on the defensive end. While his offense has been up and down, he has proven to be arguably the best player on that end of the floor the NBA has to offer and the Lakers need him locked in and focused if they want to take out the defending champions. Now it looks like that will be the case as the Lakers prepare for the biggest game of the season on Friday night.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis doing ‘really good already’ after hit to the head

The concern for Davis after Game 5 was over was very real, but thankfully for the Lakers, they received good news almost immediately after returning to the locker room. Head coach Darvin Ham said that Davis was already feeling better by the time the game ended.

“Yeah, obviously everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him,” Ham said. “He seems to be doing really good already. That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”

It would later be reported that Davis avoided a concussion and now all signs are pointing to him being available for Game 6.

