Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Has Player Option In Final Year Of Three-Year Extension

The theme of the summer for the Los Angeles Lakers was preserving chemistry and continuity and the final domino fell when they agreed to terms on a new three-year contract extension for Anthony Davis.

The extension is worthy up to $186 million and brings his current deal to a total of about $270 million. It’s currently richest annual extension in NBA history and deservedly so considering how much Davis meant to the Lakers’ success last season.

This is the second time that Davis has opted for more financial and long-term security instead of waiting to potentially up his earnings, a smart move when reviewing his lengthy injury history. Despite the durability concerns, this was a move Los Angeles had to make as this gives them a franchise cornerstone to build around once LeBron James inevitably retires.

There aren’t too many details about Davis’ extension, though he reportedly has a player option on the final year, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Lakers star Anthony Davis has a player option on the final year of his three-year, $186 million extension with Los Angeles, league sources told @hoopshype. https://t.co/SlbMwkq9oA — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 6, 2023

The player option will allow to Davis opt out and secure what will most likely be his final lucrative NBA deal. The salary cap is going to increase incrementally over the next few years once the league’s new TV deal kicks in, meaning that the star big man will be in line for an even larger pay raise.

While the dollar amount might shock fans and observers, there isn’t a better path for the purple and gold to take if they hope to compete the rest of the decade. The Lakers have also been a free agency destination, but that’s because they’ve always had at least one superstar in place already.

Davis is one of the most malleable stars in the game today and his presence alone should keep L.A. firmly in the playoff race. Ultimately, it’s a good signing for the franchise that could pay dividends as soon as next year.

Rob Pelinka said Anthony Davis has desire to lead Lakers for many years

James has already hinted at retiring, so fans will need to start bracing for the day he decides to hang his sneakers up for good. However, the Lakers can rest easy knowing that someone like Davis is around and Rob Pelinka revealed that he wants to lead the organization for many years.

