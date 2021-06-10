Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Keeping No. 3 Despite LeBron James Changing From 23 To 6

When Anthony Davis first arrived to the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James showed he was going to make the big man feel more at home by gifting him his No. 23 jersey.

Davis wore No. 23 in college at Kentucky and later with the New Orleans Pelicans, but the gesture fell through as issues with Nike’s supply of James’ No. 23 jersey prevented the swap from ever happening. Davis was then forced to pick No. 3 instead and he chose it because it was the number he wore in elementary school.

However, reports surfaced that James would officially be switching to No. 6 before the 2021-22 season tips off, opening the door for Davis to take No. 23. However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis intends to keep No. 3 for the time being:

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is changing his jersey number to No. 6 from No. 23 next season, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tim Cato. Anthony Davis is expected to keep No. 3.

James’ rumored switch to No. 6 comes on the heels of the new Space Jam 2 trailer where the superstar is seen wearing No. 6. As far as Davis’ decision goes, it is an interesting one given how much he seemed to want to wear No. 23 when he was traded to the Lakers.

Davis technically still has time to change his mind and put a request in to change to No. 23, but it is more than likely he keeps his current jersey number for the foreseeable future. The 28-year-old had the NBA’s seventh most popular jersey during the first half of the 2020-21 season, with James coming in first among fans.

Kobe Bryant was the last Laker great to switch numbers during their tenure with the team, but it remains to be seen whether or not Davis will join him and James in the future.

How Lakers should decide which LeBron James jersey to retire

Bryant was able to get both his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired by the team, and with James now switching numbers there will be a case to make for which one the Lakers should retire. James guided the franchise to their 17th NBA Championship wearing No. 23, so if he does not win another title wearing No. 6 then the organization should hang up No. 23.

However, if James were to win at least one more championship in No. 6 then the Lakers should retire that one as it will be the last jersey number James will don while playing for the Purple and Gold.

