Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Lists Westlake Village Mansion For Nearly $8 Million

With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus indefinitely and still no information as to when it may return, Anthony Davis is focused on other things.

Davis, who is a free agent at the end of the season, is selling his nearly $8 million mansion in Westlake Village.

Davis’ 2.33-acre mansion is a dream home. It comes with a full-scale basketball court, an infinity-edge swimming pool, a guest home, a neighboring golf course, and a fully-equipped spa. On top of all of that, it has a five-car garage and complete solar power coverage.

Davis is looking now to sell the house for $7.995 million, according to Neal J. Leitereg of Yahoo Finanace:

With no clear end to the quarantine in sight, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is turning his attention to business away from the court. The seven-time all-star has listed his sprawling estate in the North Ranch area of Westlake Village for $7.995 million.

If he’s able to sell, he would be doing so for a small profit from what he paid two years ago:

He bought the estate two years ago for $7.479 million, public records show.

Of course, Davis selling his mansion will undoubtedly set the internet ablaze with theories over what this means for his future. This selling will be talked about for months as evidence that Davis could leave the Lakers in 2020 NBA free agency.

However, executives around the league believe the Lakers have done enough to keep Davis and re-sign him on a long-term deal.

Regardless, selling homes and touring schools have always been the prime ways in which fans try to predict player behavior.

It’s possible that Davis simply wants to turn a profit and felt that now was the best time to do so. He may even use the money to buy a new, even better home in Los Angeles with his new long-term deal.

It’s also possible that Davis is preparing to spurn the Lakers this summer and sign with another team. With no return date set on the NBA yet, fans may not know the answer to these questions until later in the year.