Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis’ Opinion To Be Taken ‘Under Consideration’ In Head Coach Search

After a rollercoaster of a 2023-24 season, the Los Angeles Lakers’ year ended with a first round exit against the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles knew that changes needed to be made and they went for the low-hanging fruit as they dismissed head coach Darvin Ham. For weeks leading up to the playoffs, Ham’s job security was becoming a hotly-discussed topic because of his in-game shortcomings and questionable press conferences and the Lakers decided to cut bait after just two years.

Now, the organization is expected to cast a wide net in their head coaching search with names like Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, Tyronn Lue and JJ Redick being mentioned as possible candidates. LeBron James might have a player option for the 2024-25 season he can opt out of, but is expected to have a say in who the team hires.

However, it won’t be just James whom L.A. listens to as they’ll also illicit input from Anthony Davis as well, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“And of course LeBron James’ opinion will be taken into consideration, but not just LeBron James. Anthony Davis as well I’m told,” McMenamin said. “And the team kind of looks as Anthony Davis finally taking the torch from LeBron in the last season-and-a-half. While LeBron can still have the time to process the end of this season as he decides his future with the team, they have another voice and another leader in Anthony Davis whose opinion they will take under consideration.”

The 2023-24 season was a clear indication that Davis had taken more ownership of the team and embraced his role as a leader alongside James. Los Angeles values Davis as a player and partner after they gave him a three-year extension, and they should definitely have him as a stakeholder in key decisions like who to hire as a head coach.

For now, the thought process for the Lakers is reportedly to go after a more seasoned head coach though it remains to be seen which candidates fit the bill. Whoever it is, though, has one of the most difficult challenges in sport waiting for them.

Tyronn Lue says it’s great to be wanted by Lakers, but focused on staying with Clippers

Lue would make for the perfect head coach for the Lakers if he and the L.A. Clippers decide to part ways. While Lue admitted it feels good to be wanted by the purple and gold, he emphasized that he’s focused on staying with the Clippers.

