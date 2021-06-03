Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Planning To Play In Game 6 Against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers have their most important game of the season on Thursday night as they face elimination, trailing 3-2 in their series against the Phoenix Suns as they get ready to host Game 6 at Staples Center.

The Lakers took control of the series by winning Games 2 and 3 behind dominant performances from Anthony Davis. He unfortunately injured his groin in Game 4 though and the result was back-to-back losses to put L.A. in this position.

Davis wanted to give it a go in Game 5 but the Lakers’ medical team ultimately ruled he wasn’t healthy enough to play, forcing him to sit out in hopes of the groin being ready for Game 6.

It appears that is the case as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Davis will try to give it a go on Thursday night as long as his pregame warmups go well:

Lakers star Anthony Davis (strained groin) plans to play in Game 6 vs. Suns as long as warmups go accordingly, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2021

Davis and Frank Vogel both said at Wednesday’s practice that his status for Game 6 will again but up to the medical team, so if he plays then that means he was deemed healthy enough to do so. Vogel then echoed that though pregame on Thursday, saying he will be a game-time decision based on if the doctors clear him or not.

How healthy that will be remains to be seen, but Davis said at practice that he is feeling better with each day.

“It gets better every day,” Davis said. “Like I said, any movement that I do starts from the groin area so walking, whatever it is, it’s always aggravating that area. Like I said, it’s getting better every day and the treatment helps, the exercises help so each day I’m getting better and hopefully tomorrow I’ll be cleared.”

Even if Davis isn’t 100%, there’s no doubt that the Lakers can benefit from just having his presence on the floor in a must-win game. The hope is that he doesn’t risk re-injury though as even though the Lakers’ season is over if they lose, their championship hopes would also crumble if Davis suffers a setback and is forced to miss a significant amount of time.

Caldwell-Pope a game-time decision

In addition to Davis, Lakers starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s status is also in question due to a knee injury that he looked to have aggravated in Game 5.

If he is able to go then the Lakers would have their full roster at their disposal, giving Vogel some options if players are cold in a game L.A. has to win.

