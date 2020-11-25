Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Waiting To See Full Roster Before Deciding Contract Length

The Los Angeles Lakers are just about finished with an incredible offseason. The final piece before the Dec. 22 start of the NBA season is re-signing Anthony Davis to a max contract that will pay him $32.7 million for the 2020-21 season.

It is widely known that Davis will almost certainly remain in L.A., the only question being the length of the contract. He’ll have four options to choose from, with some being more likely than others.

It was also widely known that he was going to take his time deciding on a contract length, although the reason(s) was unclear..

Now, it is being rumored that Davis is waiting to see the remainder of the Lakers roster before choosing a length, according to Brad Turner of The L.A. Times:

According to people not authorized to speak publicly, Davis and Paul, who’s also his representative, informed Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manger Rob Pelinka that Davis wanted to see how the team would be put together before deciding the length of his contract.

If true, Davis should have absolutely no doubts about the direction of the Lakers roster moving forward. L.A. not only added more talent to a team that already won a championship, they also got younger, putting themselves firmly on Davis’ timeline.

They replaced Rajon Rondo with Dennis Schroder, who is just 27 years old. They also replaced Dwight Howard with Montrezl Harrell, who is only 26. Marc Gasol, Wesley Matthews, Markieff Morris and LeBron James are the Lakers only regular rotation players over the age of 28.

Perhaps these decisions will influence Davis to sign the full five-year max contract, valued at around $189 million. If not, he can sign a two-year deal worth $68 million, a three-year contract worth $106 million, or a four-year pact at $146.7 million.

Davis described trading for Dennis Schroder as a “great pick up”

While still technically a free agent, everyone is aware that Davis will most likely re-sign in L.A. Despite that, Davis remained very diplomatic when discussing the team’s addition of Dennis Schroder.

He called the move a great addition, but made it clear that he was a free agent who was simply admiring a move made by the Lakers.

