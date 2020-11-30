Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Wanted Markieff Morris Re-Signed

While the Los Angeles Lakers wait for Anthony Davis to decide on a contract length, he reportedly might be advising the team on how they should operate in free agency. Davis potentially led to re-signing of Markieff Morris to a one-year contract.

Morris was one of the Lakers’ most recent free agent signings. Following the additions of Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell, L.A. felt like their frontcourt was still missing a couple pieces, with one of those pieces being Morris.

He led the team in 3-point percentage during the postseason, and his toughness on both ends of the floor puts significant pressure on opponents. Davis — although he is not officially a member of the Lakers — could have possibly played a part in bringing Morris back, according to Brad Turner of The L.A. Times via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think the market was getting really, really dry for him and some players. So in this case Markieff knew the best place for him was with the Lakers, but how about this? There is a guy named Anthony Davis who wanted him back. He wanted him back because he’s tough, because he plays defense, he rebounds, he can shoot the 3, he can open up the court and again, he’s a versatile player. One thing the Lakers really loved having and had success with is players who can play offense and play defense, and don’t mind being a good teammate and in the locker room.”

Signing of player of Morris’ caliber on a minimum contract is a remarkable bargain, especially when considering his brother Marcus Morris re-signed with the L.A. Clippers on a four-year, $64 million deal.

As for Davis, him reportedly wanting Morris back could mean something significant in terms of the type of contract he signs. Given that the Lakers got younger and more talented in the offseason, adding Morris as the final touch may make Davis want to commit long term to a front office that clearly understands their star players.

It remains to be seen what Davis’ contract will look like, but when he does eventually re-sign, the team will look exactly how he wants it to.

Lakers prioritizing back-up centers to take pressure off of Davis

During the regular season, Davis prefers to play the power forward position to prevent the wear and tear that comes with guarding other centers. This is the main reason that having both JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard made such an impact.

The current Lakers roster only has one true center in Marc Gasol, and the Lakers are reportedly working to change this to get a setup similar to last season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!