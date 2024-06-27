Lakers Rumors: Armel Traore & Blake Hinson Signed To Two-Way Contracts

The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to add two prospects to the organization, selecting Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the first round and Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the second round.

As is always the case, at the conclusion of the draft, teams can begin signing undrafted free agents to two-way contracts and Summer League contracts.

The Lakers wasted no time getting to work, signing French forward Armel Traore and Pittsburgh guard Blake Hinson, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Lakers are signing French forward Armel Traore on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Undrafted Pittsburgh sharpshooter Blake Hinson has agreed to two-way NBA deal with the Lakers, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Traore is a length, 21-year-old wing from France that averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season in 33 games for Blois in France – Betclic Elite. He is a versatile defender but needs work on his offensive game, particularly outside shooting after connecting on just 26.2% of his 3-point shots last season.

Hinson is a similar size, both at 6’7″, is is a different archetype of player than Traore. In 33 games for Pittsburgh last season, Hinson averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. He was stellar from beyond the arc at 42.1% on 7.9 attempts per game.

Hinson is 24 years old, however, staying in college for six seasons while redshirting in two of them due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Both Traore and Hinson will likely play for the Lakers in Summer League alongside Knecht, James and whatever other undrafted free agents the team brings in. If the organization decides to stick with them going into the season then they will be on two-way contracts, going back and forth between the South Bay Lakers of the G League to continue their development.

Colin Castleton hoping to stay with Lakers

Teams are allowed to give out three two-way contracts per season, which means the Lakers still have one more available.

That could potentially go to center Colin Castleton, who was on a two-way contract with the team last year and recently expressed a desire to remain in the organization.

“Yeah, for sure, definitely. That’s my goal, that’s my plan, I want to play with the Lakers,” Castleton said in an interview with Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane and Sean Davis. “Just going with the flow right now, seeing how everything falls out. Just working out every day, focusing on that. That’s my plan right now, being able to play with the Lakers is something that I plan on doing so we’ll see what happens with that.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!