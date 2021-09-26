Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves To Sign New Two-Year Contract With L.A.
Austin Reaves, Mac McClung, Lakers
(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Author

With training camp only a few days away for the Los Angeles Lakers, the expectation has been the team will add another player to their roster. That move appears to be on the horizon, and it’s an unexpected one.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are expected to sign rookie Austin Reaves to a new two-year deal after previously being signed to a two-way contract this summer.

Reaves was one of the more impressive players on the summer league team for the Lakers in Las Vegas. Although the team as a whole wasn’t great and ultimately went home empty-handed, Reaves left an impression and has continued to leave his mark on the coaching staff and front office.

With the 14th roster spot now taken once this signing becomes official in the coming days, it’ll be interesting to see if the team does hold onto the 15th spot like Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka mentioned in a press conference earlier this week. 

As of right now, the team appears to be set with Media Day set to take place on Tuesday and training camp to follow immediately. The team will keep their options open, which is a wise decision considering the team’s average age being over 30 and coming off a season that was thrown off course by injuries.

Lakers fans will be able to get a look at this revamped roster on Oct. 8 against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

You May Also Like
Wesley Matthews

Frank Vogel: Wesley Matthews Had ‘Exceptional Performance’ Against Thunder

Without Anthony Davis in the lineup and Alex Caruso also out, the Los Angeles Lakers were forced into their…
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, NBA 2K20

Lakers Video: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Quinn Cook Cause Stir On NBA 2K20

With the Los Angeles Lakers finally in the Orlando bubble, they are officially locked in for the finish of the season…
Lakers, Anthony Davis

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Anthony Davis Expected To Re-Sign With Lakers If They ‘Don’t [Expletive] It Up’

Now that the Los Angeles Lakers succeeded in getting Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, the attention immediately…
Montrezl Harrell, Lakers

NBA Rumors: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell Out For Seeding Game Vs. Lakers

The scrimmages have finished and the NBA restart is now set to begin with seeding games, and a marquee…