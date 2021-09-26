Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves To Sign New Two-Year Contract With L.A.

With training camp only a few days away for the Los Angeles Lakers, the expectation has been the team will add another player to their roster. That move appears to be on the horizon, and it’s an unexpected one.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are expected to sign rookie Austin Reaves to a new two-year deal after previously being signed to a two-way contract this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two-way guard Austin Reaves to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reaves converted to a standard NBA contract, becomes Lakers‘ 14th roster spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2021

Reaves was one of the more impressive players on the summer league team for the Lakers in Las Vegas. Although the team as a whole wasn’t great and ultimately went home empty-handed, Reaves left an impression and has continued to leave his mark on the coaching staff and front office.

With the 14th roster spot now taken once this signing becomes official in the coming days, it’ll be interesting to see if the team does hold onto the 15th spot like Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka mentioned in a press conference earlier this week.

As of right now, the team appears to be set with Media Day set to take place on Tuesday and training camp to follow immediately. The team will keep their options open, which is a wise decision considering the team’s average age being over 30 and coming off a season that was thrown off course by injuries.

Lakers fans will be able to get a look at this revamped roster on Oct. 8 against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.