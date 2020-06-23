Lakers Rumors: Avery Bradley Decides Against Playing When NBA Resumes In Orlando

The Los Angeles Lakers have to be thrilled they are getting a shot to compete for a title as the NBA is getting ready for its move to Orlando where the remainder of the 2019-20 season will take place.

Before the suspension of the season, the Lakers were rounding into postseason form and had just notched their most impressive victories of the year after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers in back-to-back contests.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both stepped up and showed why they were the most impressive duo in the league, while the supporting cast provided excellent defense and produced when called upon.

With the 22 teams soon making their way to Walt Disney World for practices and training camps, players faced a deadline of sorts on Wednesday to provide notice if they would not be reporting for the resumption of play.

While a majority of the roster is expected to make the trip, Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard were considering sitting out the bubble as they are instead focused on the social justice issues currently facing the black community.

Bradley and Howard have been in touch with a players’ coalition and were in on a Zoom conference call led by Kyrie Irving to discuss these matters with the NBA. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bradley decided against joining the Lakers when the NBA season resumes, but in large part due to concerns over the health of his son:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has opted out out of playing in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, he told ESPN on Tuesday night. At the forefront of Bradley’s decision to remain with his family is the well-being of the oldest of he and his wife Ashley’s three children — his 6-year-old son, Liam. “As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family. And so, at a time like this, I can’t imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and well-being at even the slightest risk. “As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities.”

Bradley was a key piece in Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s rotation. He was one of the defensive anchors for the team, as Bradley will often press up and defend lead guards the length of the court.

Bradley appeared in 49 (44 starts) games, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his first season with the Lakers.

