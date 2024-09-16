Lakers Rumors: Blake Hinson Being Waived

Training camp has not even starter for the Los Angeles Lakers and they have already been bit by the injury bug with Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt not being 100%.

In need of frontcourt depth, the Lakers will reportedly bring in former Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko on a two-way contract. He has been dealing with blood clots but will reportedly get cleared for a return to the NBA and sign with L.A.

The Lakers already had all three of their two-way spots occupied, so they need to waive someone in order to sign Koloko once he is officially cleared. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, undrafted free agent wing Blake Hinson is who will be waived:

Los Angeles Lakers are waiving two-way guard Blake Hinson, sources told @hoopshype. Hinson averaged 18.5 points and shot 42.1% from 3-point range at Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-8 guard’s shooting intrigued teams following the draft. He’s now expected to draw interest in free agency. pic.twitter.com/ict8Xi37Ps — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 16, 2024

This comes as a bit of a surprise as Hinson is a player the Lakers were high on as an undrafted free agent. Colin Castelton and Armel Traore are their other two-way players, which means with Koloko they will have three power forwards/centers.

In 33 games for the University of Pittsburgh last season, Hinson averaged 18.5 points while shooting an ACC-best 42.1% from 3-point range. He earned All-ACC First Team honors and ranked second in the conference in 3-point field goals made and third in points per game.

In eight Summer League games for the Lakers, Hinson averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 32.8% from 3-point on 8.0 attempts.

With Hinson being waived a couple of weeks before the start of training camps, it should give him time to find another two-way spot in the NBA given his prolific shooting ability and college pedigree.

Lakers center Christian Wood out at least eight weeks

Part of the reason the Lakers need help in the frontcourt is because Christian Wood recently underwent left knee surgery and will be out for at least eight weeks and likely more.

That leaves Jaxson Hayes as the lone backup center to Anthony Davis with all three two-way players Christian Koloko, Colin Castleton and Armel Traore fighting for looks behind that.

