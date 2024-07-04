Lakers Rumors: Blake Hinson Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Not long after the 2024 NBA Draft concluded, the Los Angeles Lakers moved to add a couple of undrafted players. News would come out that the team signed forwards Armel Traore and Blake Hinson to two-way contracts.

Hinson is an older prospect at 24 years old but his shooting ability is undeniable and he is someone who has the potential to become a rotation player if developed properly. He has already been announced as part of the Lakers’ Summer League roster and the franchise clearly sees something in him based on the contract he signed.

While Hinson will still be signing a two-way contract with the Lakers, it will be a two-year deal according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

While signing a two-year, two-way contract isn’t unheard of, the contracts more often than not tend to be one-year deals. For the Lakers to sign Hinson for two years would seem to suggest that the franchise really believes in his talent and ability to grow into a real player at the NBA level if developed properly.

Hinson has good size at 6’8 and 230 pounds with a 6’10 wingspan, but what he is known for is his shooting ability. Simply put, Hinson is a flamethrower from 3-point range on a high volume. Last season, he shot 42.1% from deep on 7.9 attempts per game and was a First Team All-ACC selection after averaging 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds at Pitt.

There are undoubtedly things Hinson will need to work on in order to be a regular contributor at the NBA level. His rebounding numbers will need to improve and he will have to show an ability to defend as well, but shooting like his just doesn’t come around too often and the Lakers want to be able to harness and develop that talent.

Blake Hinson joins Bronny James, Dalton Knecht on Lakers Summer League team

Blake Hinson will get the opportunity to show off that shooting ability during Summer League this year as he will be on the roster that will also include Lakers’ 2024 draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

Armel Traore, who signed a two-way deal along with Hinson, is on the roster, as is last year’s second-round pick Maxwell Lewis and big man Colin Castleton who had a two-way deal with the Lakers last season but could potentially work his way to a standard contract with a strong showing.

