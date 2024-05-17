Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Interviewed With Organization At NBA Draft Combine

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot on their plate this offseason and one of the things that will be watched closely is how they handle the 2024 NBA Draft. In particular, there remains a possibility that the franchise could select Bronny James, son of superstar LeBron James, when that night comes.

Initially, it seemed as if Bronny was unlikely to be drafted, but his performance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago hase put his stock on the rise. While still not a top prospect, Bronny could be a second-round selection and as has been the case throughout the past season, the Lakers remain linked to the USC guard.

According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, the Lakers look to be the ‘floor’ for Bronny on draft night with their second round pick, and the team even conducted an interview with him during the combine itself:

In terms of the draft, the Lakers seem like they’ll be the draft floor for Bronny James at pick 55, a player the team conducted an interview with in Chicago, according to sources not authorized to publicly discuss draft strategy.

The Lakers having an interview with Bronny is sure to turn some heads, but it is also simply a matter of the franchise doing their due diligence on a draft prospect they are considering. Being LeBron’s son obviously means something, especially as the Lakers are looking to keep James around throughout the remainder of his NBA career, but Bronny is looking to make his own impact.

His performance during shooting drills as well as during one of the two scrimmages he participated in was enough to get Bronny some positive outlooks and now he will need to continue that momentum once he begins team and individual workouts. Assuming he is available when the Lakers are on the clock in the second round, the whole world will be watching to see if the franchise makes that call to bring father and son together.

Bronny emphasizes dream is to play in NBA, not necessarily with LeBron James on Lakers

For his part, Bronny James has handled all of the attention well and has made it very clear that he is his own man, looking to make his own mark in the NBA.

In speaking with the media at the NBA Draft Combine, Bronny emphasized that his dream is to make it to the NBA and make a name for himself. While he would surely enjoy the opportunity to play with his father, LeBron James, he noted that it is something he doesn’t really think about often.

