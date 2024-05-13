Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Medically Cleared & Expected To Remain In 2024 NBA Draft
Bronny James, LeBron James Jr., Lakers, NBA Draft, USC
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The order for the 2024 NBA Draft is now set with the Atlanta Hawks securing the top overall pick, but there will be plenty of questions around the league heading into draft night. A lot of college players still must decide whether they will remain in the draft itself and one of the biggest question marks revolves around USC guard and son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny James.

While Bronny isn’t viewed as one of the top prospects in this draft class, he is someone who many feel could be worthy of a second-round pick. The Lakers themselves have been linked to him as the future of LeBron hangs in the air as well, but it looks as if he won’t be returning to college.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny is expected to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft and has been cleared to participate in all activities, which includes the upcoming NBA Draft Combine:

If Bronny does indeed remain in the draft, the rumors linking him to the Lakers are only going to intensify moving forward. While LeBron has softened his stance about wanting to play with his oldest son, the Lakers are rumored to still be interested in potentially drafting him as they look to appease LeBron, who can opt-out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

For Bronny’s part, he will have to show he is worthy to be selected in the NBA Draft. After recovering from a cardiac arrest scare last summer, Bronny appeared in 25 games for USC, but averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting just 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range.

Between the Draft Combine and workouts with different teams around the league, Bronny will have that opportunity to do just that, but the whole world will be watching to see whether the Lakers will bring Bronny and LeBron together on the same team.

Lakers still open to drafting Bronny James to keep LeBron James

Ever since LeBron James originally spoke about the possibility of playing with his son Bronny, there has been rumors about the organization potentially drafting him in order to make LeBron’s dream come true. And that still seems to be a real possibility.

A recent report stated that the Lakers are ‘very open’ about possibly drafting Bronny James in order to appease LeBron and allow him to fulfill his dream of playing with his son.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Lakers News: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Says Kobe Bryant Was With Him During Clutch Moments At FIBA World Cup

Focus at the 2023 FIBA World Cup usually goes to the top teams such as Team USA, Spain and Germany amongst others…
Trevor Ariza, Lakers

Lakers Officially Sign Trevor Ariza To Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Trevor Ariza to a contract and although the terms were not released…
Bojan Bogdanovic, Lakers, Pistons

NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Lakers Looking To Deal From Excess Guard Depth; Remain Interested In Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic

Sitting at 25-30 and 13th place in the Western Conference, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka knew he needed…
Darvin Ham, Lakers

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Calls Win Over Bucks One Of Best Of Season

The Los Angeles Lakers trailed by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter of their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks…