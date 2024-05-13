Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Medically Cleared & Expected To Remain In 2024 NBA Draft

The order for the 2024 NBA Draft is now set with the Atlanta Hawks securing the top overall pick, but there will be plenty of questions around the league heading into draft night. A lot of college players still must decide whether they will remain in the draft itself and one of the biggest question marks revolves around USC guard and son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny James.

While Bronny isn’t viewed as one of the top prospects in this draft class, he is someone who many feel could be worthy of a second-round pick. The Lakers themselves have been linked to him as the future of LeBron hangs in the air as well, but it looks as if he won’t be returning to college.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny is expected to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft and has been cleared to participate in all activities, which includes the upcoming NBA Draft Combine:

Sources: Bronny James is expected to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. The USC freshman has been fully cleared to play in the league as part of Fitness to Play panel and will participate in all pre-draft activities starting with the Draft Combine this week. pic.twitter.com/UDf3HanCAS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2024

If Bronny does indeed remain in the draft, the rumors linking him to the Lakers are only going to intensify moving forward. While LeBron has softened his stance about wanting to play with his oldest son, the Lakers are rumored to still be interested in potentially drafting him as they look to appease LeBron, who can opt-out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

For Bronny’s part, he will have to show he is worthy to be selected in the NBA Draft. After recovering from a cardiac arrest scare last summer, Bronny appeared in 25 games for USC, but averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting just 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range.

Between the Draft Combine and workouts with different teams around the league, Bronny will have that opportunity to do just that, but the whole world will be watching to see whether the Lakers will bring Bronny and LeBron together on the same team.

Lakers still open to drafting Bronny James to keep LeBron James

Ever since LeBron James originally spoke about the possibility of playing with his son Bronny, there has been rumors about the organization potentially drafting him in order to make LeBron’s dream come true. And that still seems to be a real possibility.

A recent report stated that the Lakers are ‘very open’ about possibly drafting Bronny James in order to appease LeBron and allow him to fulfill his dream of playing with his son.

