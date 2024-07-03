Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Rookie Contract Details

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to a rookie contract with second-round pick Bronny James prior to his introductory press conference on Tuesday. And for the second time since the rule was implemented, L.A. has taken advantage of his second-round exception by giving James a four-year contract.

Prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, teams were not allowed to give second-round draft selections more than two years of guaranteed money at the minimum salary. It’s why players like Austin Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker and others hit restricted free agency so early in their career.

The rule was changed with the new CBA and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has used the exception in both drafts, for Maxwell Lewis and now for James. Details for James’ four-year minimum contract were reportedly revealed on Wednesday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Structure of Bronny James’ four-year deal: $1,157,143 $1,955,377 $2,296,271 $2,486,955 (team) https://t.co/4aG9omXKhN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 3, 2024

In the new CBA with the second-round exception, this is a perfectly standard contract to give to a late pick. Lewis got effectively the same deal in 2023, including the team option in the fourth year which makes it nearly mirror the contract of a first-rounder.

The Lakers now have three years to try and develop James into a quality NBA player. If they are able to, they have a fourth year at a near-minimum salary to get NBA-level production. If not, the experiment is likely to end after three seasons.

For James, the benefit is almost three years of guaranteed money, which is not automatically assumed with second-round picks. By the time the third year is done, James will have earned $5.4 million to begin his NBA career. And if he is good enough to warrant a second contract, it will be because of the work he’s put in during his first deal.

Bronny James to play in both California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League

It was announced by head coach JJ Redick on Tuesday that Bronny James — as well as first-round pick Dalton Knecht — will be on both the California Classic roster in Sacramento as well as the Las Vegas Summer League roster. Summer League is a perfect development opportunity for both players as L.A. tries to see what type of impact they may have on the Lakers in their first season.

Redick said he’ll be closely involved with both Summer Leagues as part of the development program he’ll put both players on.

