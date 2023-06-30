Lakers Rumors: Brook Lopez Drawing Interest Ahead Of Free Agency

After turning their season around after the trade deadline to make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, it’s looking like the Los Angeles Lakers plan to bring back most of their core from last year.

Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are easy decisions as both are restricted free agents and the Lakers can match any offer sheets they sign. Other free agents like D’Angelo Russell, Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder are all players the Lakers have reported interest in bringing back as well.

The Lakers can still go a variety of directions once free agency starts on Friday afternoon though, especially since they decline Malik Beasley’s team option and waived Mo Bamba, opening up the option to use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of more than $12 million.

One player the Lakers have been linked to is Bruce Brown, but if they aren’t able to land him then another option is Milwaukee Bucks big man, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Among the players L.A. has interest in signing with the non-tax midlevel are Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, sources told ESPN.

Lopez, who played for the Lakers in 2017-18, is coming off a phenomenal season with the Bucks in which he averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

He would be an ideal fit in the frontcourt next to Anthony Davis as a center that can protect the rim and stretch the floor. Lopez is expected to have a ton of suitors though so could be in for a bigger payday than the mid-level the Lakers can offer.

Vanderbilt’s salary guaranteed for 2023-24 season

One other move the Lakers have already made was reportedly guaranteeing Jarred Vanderbilt’s $4.7 million salary for the 2023-24 season.

This was a no-brained as Vanderbilt earned a spot in the starting rotation after the trade deadline thanks to his defensive ability on the perimeter.

Vanderbilt struggled on the offensive end of the floor in the playoffs, but he is still a valuable rotation player to have on your books for $4.7 million and now will become extension-eligible in September.

