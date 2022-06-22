Lakers Rumors: Bucks Video Coordinator Schuyler Rimmer To Join Darvin Ham’s Coaching Staff

Names of Darvin Ham’s new assistants keep coming up as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach is completing his staff.

Phil Handy appears to be the only assistant to remain with the Lakers after Ham’s takeover. Early reports claimed Handy and Quinton Crawford had accepted an invitation to join the new head coach’s staff, but Crawford is now expected to leave the Purple and Gold for a role with the Dallas Mavericks.

Brooklyn Nets assistant Jordan Ott and Atlanta Hawks coach Chris Jent will reportedly join Ham in L.A. Milwaukee Bucks video coordinator Schuyler Rimmer will reportedly follow suit, according to Bucks writer Jim Owczarski:

Schuyler Rimmer announced he's joining Darvin Ham's #Lakers coaching staff in Los Angeles.

Rimmer is just 25 years old, starting his coaching career with the Atlanta Hawks after graduating from the University of Florida in 2017. During his college career, the former 6-foot-10 center played for Stanford before transferring to Florida after his sophomore year.

He averaged 1.1 points and 0.9 rebounds, clocking in just 5.6 minutes per night in 62 games.

In 2018, Mike Budenholzer brought Rimmer with him after becoming the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. In Milwaukee, the video coordinator also practiced with Giannis Antetokounmpo during on-court drills.

Ham breaks down his on-court philosophy

Ham has outlined his vision for the Lakers and broke down his on-court philosophy, emphasizing the importance of the balance between offense and defense to his coaching style.

“I mean, I think it’s a 360-degree, coaching style, meaning both parts of the floor are connected. You hear about these offensive gurus, or these defensive gurus, both sides of the ball off affect one another,” Ham said.

“If you’re able to play great defense, then your offense is going to look great, because you’re not playing against a set defense. If you’re allowing people to score, then your offense is going to struggle because you’re playing against a set defense.

