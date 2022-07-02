Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield & Eric Gordon Viewed As Backup Plans To Kyrie Irving

With the start of NBA free agency underway, the Los Angeles Lakers have done a nice job addressing some key needs.

A big focus of the players the Lakers signed so far has clearly been youth and athleticism, which should improve their poor defense from a season ago.

Another need the Lakers have though is outside shooting, and to this point, they have yet to address that. Perhaps the reason for that is the Lakers feel they can address their shooting needs through trade as opposed to in free agency.

Kyrie Irving remains the Lakers’ top target as the front office has been in trade discussions with the Brooklyn Nets ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade himself.

If the Lakers aren’t able to acquire Irving though then they will have to look elsewhere to add shooting and ESPN’s Dave Mcmenamin reported on “NBA Today” that Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets are potential backup plans:

“If Kyrie doesn’t work out, they have plans in place, or plans they hope they’ll be able to execute, to achieve shooting on that roster in other directions. Whether that be a veteran like Buddy Hield, who they almost got on last year on draft day and you see Indiana just traded away Malcolm Brogdon and there could be more moves to come, or perhaps a guy like Eric Gordon in Houston. Those guys aren’t Kyrie Irving, of course, but they are players they feel they may be able to acquire to help their team.”

Hield and Gordon are two players that have consistently been linked to the Lakers over the years as former clients of Rob Pelinka.

Both would provide the Lakers with some spot-up shooting and perhaps could be had for a combination of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and draft compensation.

The price tag would likely be significantly less than acquiring Irving, although they of course are not on the same level as Irving as players.

Regardless, with still a couple of roster spots left to hand out, one thing that is for sure is that the Lakers are not done making moves and they are targeting players who can shoot.

Lakers remain interested in Thomas Bryant

One option the Lakers are interested in signing as a free agent is a familiar face in Thomas Bryant.

The 2017 Lakers draft pick is a big man that can space the floor a little bit, so he would be a nice addition if the Lakers are able to lure him back to L.A. on a minimum contract.

